Indore: 51-Yr-Old Woman's Organs Give New Life To Two Recipients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of 51-year-old women breathed new life into two individuals by generously donating her vital organs after she was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

Two new green corridors were prepared in the city to transport the kidney and liver, wherein one kidney was intended for a registered female patient at Medanta Hospital, while the other will be allocated to a patient at Shalby Hospital and the liver to a registered patient at Choithram Hospital.

The first green corridor began at 8:00 am from Medanta Hospital to Choithram Hospital and reached at 8:17, whereas the second corridor was opened from Medanta Hospital for Shalby Hospital at 8:17am and reached at 8:25.

Vaishali Pradeep Parikh, the 51-year-old woman residing in the city, following severe brain haemorrhage treatment at Medanta Hospital was declared dead after which her family expressed their desire for organ donation upon receiving information about her potential brain death.

Preparations for organ donation began with primary counselling by organ donation - Muskan Group Sewadar.

The Brain Death Certification Committee of four medical teams has officially confirmed the patient’s brain death. Under continuous monitoring of Indore Committee by MP Shankar Lalwani and Divisional Commissioner Malsingh, Society for Organ Donation secretary, Sanjay Dikshit and Nodal Officer Manish Purohit, Indore is once again taking strides on the path of philanthropy.

In the work of organ donation, Vaishali's son Shubham, husband Pradeep Parikh and brother-in-law Manish Nagar played a vital role.