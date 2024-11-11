Indore: 5,000 Seating Capacity Digital-Cum-Manual Library To Be Setup

Representative Image | Halifax Public Libraries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will soon have a new digital-cum-manual library with a seating capacity for 5,000 visitors. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will construct a library aimed at providing a resourceful and modern learning space for the residents. “We have got approval from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for setting up the library,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced during the inauguration of two new library centres at BCM Paradise Society in Nipania on Sunday.

The upcoming library, which will combine both digital and physical resources, promises to elevate learning opportunities for all age groups in Annapurna Nagar, he added. Highlighting the role of education, Bhargav said, "Education makes life capable and cultured.

The efforts by BCM Paradise Society in this direction are truly commendable.” “IMC actively supports such service-oriented projects,” he added. Bhargav also encouraged the society to adopt renewable energy urging members to install solar power in their community.

"Let the bright message of solar energy from BCM Paradise Society spread far and wide," he said. During the event, residents discussed improvements to local amenities, including the local crematorium, where they cited a need for better seating, cleanliness and water facilities. The mayor promised to upgrade the crematorium and enhance street lighting and public spaces.