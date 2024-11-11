 Indore: 5,000 Seating Capacity Digital-Cum-Manual Library To Be Setup
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 5,000 Seating Capacity Digital-Cum-Manual Library To Be Setup

Indore: 5,000 Seating Capacity Digital-Cum-Manual Library To Be Setup

Bhargav also encouraged the society to adopt renewable energy urging members to install solar power in their community.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Halifax Public Libraries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will soon have a new digital-cum-manual library with a seating capacity for 5,000 visitors. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will construct a library aimed at providing a resourceful and modern learning space for the residents. “We have got approval from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for setting up the library,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced during the inauguration of two new library centres at BCM Paradise Society in Nipania on Sunday.

The upcoming library, which will combine both digital and physical resources, promises to elevate learning opportunities for all age groups in Annapurna Nagar, he added. Highlighting the role of education, Bhargav said, "Education makes life capable and cultured.

Read Also
Indore: Development Projects Worth ₹9.3 Crore Launched In Two Wards
article-image

The efforts by BCM Paradise Society in this direction are truly commendable.” “IMC actively supports such service-oriented projects,” he added. Bhargav also encouraged the society to adopt renewable energy urging members to install solar power in their community.

"Let the bright message of solar energy from BCM Paradise Society spread far and wide," he said. During the event, residents discussed improvements to local amenities, including the local crematorium, where they cited a need for better seating, cleanliness and water facilities. The mayor promised to upgrade the crematorium and enhance street lighting and public spaces.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies; IMD Predicts Rain For Week
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Onion Leaves Households In Tears, Nearing ₹100/Kg In Mumbai
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters
GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result
GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NRIs Evince Interest In Indore Development Authority Building For Parents In Sunset Years

NRIs Evince Interest In Indore Development Authority Building For Parents In Sunset Years

MP: Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens; Only 4.5K Ayushman Cards Issued In 10 Days

MP: Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Senior Citizens; Only 4.5K Ayushman Cards Issued In 10 Days

Indore: 26th National Conference Of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Indore: 26th National Conference Of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

IIM-Indore Research Presents Framework For How Tourism Companies Can Help Alleviate Women’s Safety...

IIM-Indore Research Presents Framework For How Tourism Companies Can Help Alleviate Women’s Safety...

Indore Police & Pisarv Technologies Conduct Successful Trial Of Anti-Drone System

Indore Police & Pisarv Technologies Conduct Successful Trial Of Anti-Drone System