Indore: 50-year-old patient dies in Arihant Hospital ICU

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of a 50-year-old patient admitted to the ICU of Arihant Hospital, relatives of the deceased created a ruckus there. It is alleged that, despite being admitted to the ICU, the patient did not get immediate treatment.

Manoj Dangi, a resident of Radha-Krishna Complex at Phooti Kothi, was injured in an accident three days ago. He was admitted to Arihant Hospital on Monday evening for a leg operation. The operation was to have taken place on Tuesday morning.

According to his relatives, his heartbeat started decreasing shortly after the patient was admitted. Allegedly, there was no qualified doctor in the ICU. When the relative called a doctor by taking the number from the counter, he scolded the relative and asked him not to call him directly.

The patient’s condition kept worsening and he died. After his death, the relatives created a ruckus in the hospital, accusing the authorities of negligence.

Dr Sanjay Rathore, medical superintendent of Arihant Hospital, denied the allegations and said the patient’s health had deteriorated after coming back from the washroom. He was immediately admitted to the ICU. There were doctors and trained staff present. The patient was immediately given CPR, but he could not be saved. He told the relatives of the patient that the situation would become clearer once they got the post-mortem examination done, but they were not ready for it.