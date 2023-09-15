Indore: 50 MVA Transformer Installed In Pithampur By MP Transco | FP Photo/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Transco (MP Power Transmission Company) has installed a new additional power transformer of 50 MVA capacity in the 220 KV substation of Pithampur Sector-3, Industrial Area.

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that to ensure power supply to the industrial units in Pithampur area as per their demand, MP Transco (MP Power Transmission Company) has installed this additional power transformer at an estimated cost of Rs 6.4 crore. Now various enterprises in this industrial area will get quality power supply.

Executive engineer of MP Transco Indore, Vishwapriya Srivastava said that with the energisation of this transformer, the capacity of Pithampur Sector-3 substation has increased to 759 MVA. MP Transco will supply 33 KV power to the industrial area from this important substation of Indore region. It supplies electricity through 18 feeders. This is the first very high pressure substation of Madhya Pradesh, in which 5 transformers of 132 KV have been installed.

The total installed transformer capacity of MP Transco has now increased to 78278 MVA. MP Transco transmits electricity through its 415 ultra-high tension substations in Madhya Pradesh.

