Indore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The left side of the under-construction four-lane road from Holkar Statue to Bhuri Tekri Junction has been thrown open for the public.

PWD has now started work on the other side of the road from the Holkar statue to Bhuri Tekri and after the construction of this portion, construction of the portion till the Bypass will be taken up, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that a part of the road has been closed to vehicular traffic for the construction of the road and excavation has been done in a 400-meter-long portion for the second lane. After this, a concrete base will be laid by doing earthwork.

The maximum vehicular traffic seen on this road goes towards Bypass, scheme no 140 and other connecting colonies from Bengali Square. The Narmada Project Department of the Indore Municipal Corporation will also lay three water lines in this part of the road.