 Indore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri

Indore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri

PWD has now started work on the other side of the road from the Holkar statue to Bhuri Tekri and after the construction of this portion, construction of the portion till the Bypass will be taken up.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The left side of the under-construction four-lane road from Holkar Statue to Bhuri Tekri Junction has been thrown open for the public.

PWD has now started work on the other side of the road from the Holkar statue to Bhuri Tekri and after the construction of this portion, construction of the portion till the Bypass will be taken up, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that a part of the road has been closed to vehicular traffic for the construction of the road and excavation has been done in a 400-meter-long portion for the second lane. After this, a concrete base will be laid by doing earthwork.

The maximum vehicular traffic seen on this road goes towards Bypass, scheme no 140 and other connecting colonies from Bengali Square. The Narmada Project Department of the Indore Municipal Corporation will also lay three water lines in this part of the road.

Read Also
Indore: HC Quashes Order Transferring Discom Superintending Engineer
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 50 MVA Transformer Installed In Pithampur By MP Transco

Indore: 50 MVA Transformer Installed In Pithampur By MP Transco

Indore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri

Indore: Second Lane Road Construction Starts Between Holkar Statue And Bhuri Tekri

Indore: HC Quashes Order Transferring Discom Superintending Engineer

Indore: HC Quashes Order Transferring Discom Superintending Engineer

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled

MP Weather Update: Alert For Heavy Rain In 36 Districts

MP Weather Update: Alert For Heavy Rain In 36 Districts