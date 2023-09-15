Indore: HC Quashes Order Transferring Discom Superintending Engineer

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court on Thursday quashed an order transferring a Discom superintending engineer from Indore to Agar Malwa because he had entered the office of the Discom managing director allegedly without permission.

The court said, “from the record, it is apparent that the petitioner was posted as superintending engineer at the office of Managing Director of West Discom, and has entered into the chamber of MD, allegedly, without any permission. He has also been issued a show-cause notice dated 24/07/2023, and on the very next day, he has also been transferred from Indore to Agar.”

The court ruled that it found the transfer order mala fide and punitive in nature.

“The order in question would attract the principle of malice in law as it was not based on any factor germane for passing an order of transfer in absence of any reply to the show-cause notice. The same has been passed in utmost hast and illegal manner,” the court order states.

“It is to one to say that the employer is entitled to pass an order of transfer in administrative exigency, but it is another thing to say that the order of transfer is passed by way of, or, in lieu of punishment. When an order of transfer is passed in lieu of punishment, the same is liable to be set aside being wholly illegal. The respondents even without waiting for the reply to show-cause notice have deliberately transferred the appellant, which amounts to colourable exercise of powers,” said court in its order.

