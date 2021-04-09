Indore: 5 students of Indian Institute of Technology bag Young Scientist Congress Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five students from IIT Indore have been conferred with the 36th Young Scientist Congress Award by MP Council of Science and Technology. The students who stood first in the category are Nitin Tiwari, Shivam Singh, Nikhil Kumar and Jayachandran S Mayank Kumar Singh stood second in the category.
Nitin bagged the award in civil engineering conducting study in micro-mechanical performance evaluation of expansive soil bio-treated with indigenous bacteria using MICP method.
Shivam got the award in earth and atmospheric sciences for study on spatio-temporal distribution of atmospheric rivers and their association with large scale climate oscillations. Nikhil was awarded for study on probabilistic assessment of climate extremes in India: Past and Future in Environmental Sciences.
Jayachandran S studied in mechanical engineering working on design and development of NiTi shape memory alloy bimorph drive for waste thermal energy harvesting system. Mayank received the award in chemical sciences for study in CoS architectured MXene as an excellent electrode material for flexible super capacitors.
The Young Scientist Congress is annually organised by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology to identify the young research talents of the state and boost their research plans. Since its inception in 1984, the Council has organised 35 MP Young Scientist Congress in different parts of the state. This year’s event was organised online by the Vikram University, Ujjain.
