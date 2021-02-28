Indore: School kids virtually participate in IIT Indore National Science Day event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore organised a special half-day programme on National Science Day on Sunday in virtual mode to develop interest for science among school students.
This programme was organised with support of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. Schools from across the state participated in the event that included a talk on optics by physicist and Bhatnagar awardee Prof Anurag Sharma, demonstrations of daily life physics experiments, chemical illusion, mathematical models, biology talk, journey through cosmos.
The event was inaugurated by chief guest Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (officiating), IIT Indore, wherein he encouraged students to take up careers in science and technology and evaluated options available to the students. It was followed by remarks from special guest Prof Avinash Sonawane, dean, International Affairs and Outreach, IIT Indore.
The technical session started with a talk by physicist Prof Anurag Sharma on optics. This was followed by a session with Dr Rajesh Kumar who demonstrated the “physics of daily life” with attractive models. Under supervision of Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh and Dr Dipak Kumar Roy, students conducted experiments on chemical illusion wherein chemistry was demonstrated in a simplified, fun-filled manner.
Dr Manoneeta and her students from astronomy and astrophysics department delivered a talk on journey through cosmos where they showed what happens when a star dies and explodes and what happens when we play with the solar system and its gravity. Dr Ashisha Kumar and Dr Bibekananda along with the students talked about basic mathematical concepts using real mathematical models.
From biosciences and biomedical engineering department, Dr Abhijit Joshi and his team demonstrated how heart works, what is behaviour of healthy lungs and how to detect pesticide in water.