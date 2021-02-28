Indore: School kids virtually participate in IIT Indore National Science Day event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore organised a special half-day programme on National Science Day on Sunday in virtual mode to develop interest for science among school students.

This programme was organised with support of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. Schools from across the state participated in the event that included a talk on optics by physicist and Bhatnagar awardee Prof Anurag Sharma, demonstrations of daily life physics experiments, chemical illusion, mathematical models, biology talk, journey through cosmos.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, director (officiating), IIT Indore, wherein he encouraged students to take up careers in science and technology and evaluated options available to the students. It was followed by remarks from special guest Prof Avinash Sonawane, dean, International Affairs and Outreach, IIT Indore.