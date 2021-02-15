Indore: IIT​-​I​ students going out​ ​of campus put under quarantine

Indore:

Citing Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has subjected students to tough restrictions stating that it is for their own good.

​If any student goes out of the campus for any work he/she has to undergo compulsorily quarantine for a certain period on their return.

The quarantine period for returning to the campus on the same day is three to four days whereas quarantine duration is 14 days in case a ​student remains outside the campus for more than a day.

“The student is released from quarantine only when he/she tests negative in rapid antigen test,” said Sunil Kumar, public relation officer, IIT Indore.

IIT Indore had got its hostels vacated and sent students to their homes after Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

When Covid-19 cases went down, the institute bought PhD, PG and other students back inside the campus.

Around 550 students are currently staying in the boarding facilities on the institute campus, which is located in Simrol.

Though the Central and state governments ​have eased restrictions due to decline in corona virus infection cases, the institute is ​not ​ready to give students much relief.

Now, some students are seeking relaxation in the restrictions, especially those related to the quarantine period and ban on entry of outside food inside the campus.

“From the time we have come back on the campus, we have not been allowed to go to restaurants outside. We have to eat whatever is served in the mess. We are fed up of ​eating tasteless food at ​the ​mess,” said a student wishing anonymity.

Another student said that they can’t even ​order ​food parcels from outside the campus. “If food items ​were carriers of coronavirus, most of the Indians would have been infected today,” he added.

The PRO stated that it is true that they are not allowing delivery of food parcels from outside.

“We don’t want coronavirus infection to spread inside the campus. It is for their (students’) own good,” Kumar said. He stated that the same rules are for the institute staff also.

Regarding food quality in the mess, Kumar stated​ ​they had received ​complaints two months back​​. “We changed ​the ​caterer​ and we haven’t received any complaint​ since then​,” he stated.

However, he signal​l​ed that the institute may relax some restrictions if Covid-19 graph continues to go down.