Indore: 5 missing children recovered from Ujjain within 12 hours

Indore: Police recovered five children, who were missing from Chhatripura, safely from Ujjain on Thursday. The police said the children were recovered within 12 hours and they were safely handed over to their family members.

Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said Rohan, Gaurav, Golu, Akshay and Krish from the Barah Bhai area went missing from their homes on Wednesday. The family members searched for them everywhere but they could not be traced and they informed police late on Wednesday night. The police registered a case of abduction against unidentified persons and started a search for the missing children.

During investigation, police came to know that the children were planning to go to Ujjaini after which a team was sent to Ujjaini but the children were not there. Another team was sent to Ujjain where the police came to know that the children were seen in Ramghat area. The team reached there and managed to recover from there on Thursday morning.