Indore: 5 missing children recovered from Ujjain within 12 hours

Indore: Police recovered five children, who were missing from Chhatripura, safely from Ujjain on Thursday. The police said the children were recovered within 12 hours and they were safely handed over to their family members.
Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said Rohan, Gaurav, Golu, Akshay and Krish from the Barah Bhai area went missing from their homes on Wednesday. The family members searched for them everywhere but they could not be traced and they informed police late on Wednesday night. The police registered a case of abduction against unidentified persons and started a search for the missing children.
During investigation, police came to know that the children were planning to go to Ujjaini after which a team was sent to Ujjaini but the children were not there. Another team was sent to Ujjain where the police came to know that the children were seen in Ramghat area. The team reached there and managed to recover from there on Thursday morning.
It is said that the children went to Ujjain to attend Shahi Sawari of lord Mahakal but they were informed that Shahi Sawari is not being taken out on Wednesday. Then, the children reached Ramghat and stayed there in a lodge. They had taken food and clothes with them so the family members believed that they must have prepared a plan to go to Ujjain a few days ago. Possibly, they reached Ujjain by walking. However, the police are trying to get further information from the children.
Missing class XII student recovered from Badnawar
A missing class XII student from Chhatripura area was recovered by the police from near Badnawar on Thursday. He left the home after his parents scolded him over his studies. Police said that the boy was missing for two days and his mobile phone was switched off. A police team was searching for him when the boy switched on his mobile phone in Betma. Police somehow gathered information about him and followed him. The boy was finally recovered from near Badnawar and he was handed over to his family members.