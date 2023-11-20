Indore: 5-day-old Infant Girl Found Dead In Garbage Heap

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A decomposed and mutilated body of a newborn girl found dumped in a garbage heap near SDA Compound in the Lasudia police station area, sent ripples in the area on Monday morning.

Locals who found the body informed Lasudia police who came and took possession of the body.

Police said according to their estimation the infant was around four to five days old and had been abandoned at least a couple of days back as a result of which it was decomposed. Also, the body had been scratched and nibbled by dogs and rodents. It is unclear whether the girl was alive or dead at the time she was abandoned.

Investigating officer, Durgesh Rathore, head constable at Lasudia police station said that the incident came to light at 10:30 am on Monday when some rag pickers went to the garbage heap to sift through the garbage when they found the body. They informed some locals who informed police. The body had not been found as the garbage dump was at a secluded area.

Police are now trying to find out the parents of the newborn and are asking people in nearby slums to see if they know someone who had given birth recently.

