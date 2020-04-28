Indore: 5 cops test coronavirus positive in one day

Indore: Five police tested COVID - 19 positive in a single day in the city. Three of them are from the Chhatripura police station and two are from the Sanyogitaganj police station. They most probably came in contact with an infected person during their duty, police officials said.

Samples of ASI Parwat Singh Solanki, constable Ashok Malviya from Chhatripura police station and driver Kamlesh of the same police station were taken as they were doing duty in the infected areas. In the report that came on Monday night, the policemen tested positive. Two policemen named Lokendra from Sanyogitaganj police station and Munna from the office of Sanyogitaganj CSP were also tested positive.

Chhatripura police station in-charge RNS Bhadoriya said that after the report, the screening of the staff was done on Tuesday at the police station. The suspicious persons were sent for home quarantine and safety measures are being taken. The primary contacts of the infected policemen are also being found and tested.

8 more Central Jail inmates infected

Eight more inmates from Central Jail were tested positive in Monday’s report as well. The total number of inmates including two guards reached to 19. Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhakre said that the eight inmates were in contact with Nasir and others, who were tested positive a few days ago. Nasir, his son Javed and four others were arrested by the police for pelting stones on policemenen and the members of Nagar Suraksha Samiti a few days ago. Four of the accused including Nasir’s son Javed were sent to Jabalpur and Satna jails. During the admission in the jail in Jabalpur, the jail superintendent had sent the samples of the accused for testing and when Javed was found COVID-19 positive. After Javed's report reached in Indore, Chandan Nagar police informed Central Jail authority after which samples of Nasir and the inmates who were in his contact were sent for the testing. Nine people from jail tested positive a few days ago. On Monday another eight of Jadev's contacts and two jail guards tested positive.