Indore: SAIMS to extend plasma therapy to 19 other patients

Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences where three patients are already being treated through plasma therapy, plans to extend the therapy to 19 other patients from Tuesday and Wednesday, said hospital authorities.

According to Chairman of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Vinod Bhandari, “We have successfully started treating patients through plasma therapy. Three patients have already been injected with plasma of cured patients and we will keep them under constant observation for five days and initial improvements will seen in a few days.”

He said that later few more tests would be done for gauging the improvement in the body.

“Five more patients, who have recovered from the disease, have come forward for the donating plasma and we will start treatment of 19 more patients through the same therapy,” Dr Bhandari said.

SAIMS is the first institute in the state to start treatment through this method.

Meanwhile, senior pulmonologist Dr Ravi Dosi, who is handling the highest number of COVID-19 patients, said that they are providing every possible treatment and care to the patients.

“We have been able to discharge the highest number of patients so far from our hospital because we have categorised patients in three categories i.e. asymptomatic, symptomatic, and critical patients,” he said.

To asymptomatic patients, the hospital is providing standard treatment which including dose to increase immunity. “Antibiotic and other combination of medicines have been given to the patients who are symptomatic while treatment through bi-pap, ventilator and oxygen venture mask is given to critical patients,” he added.