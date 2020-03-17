Indore: 5 arrested for robbing bullion trader of Rs 10 lakh

Indore: Five persons were arrested by the Crime Branch for their involvement in robbing a bullion trader of valuables worth Rs 10 lakh in Malharganj area on Tuesday. The accused were planning a robbery when they were arrested. The accused confessed to committing a theft in the city and loot in Sehore. A stolen bike that was used in the crime was also recovered along with pistols and other weapons.

DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said police had received a tip-off that some men are planning to rob a businessman in Gangotri Vihar Colony. The team reached the mentioned place and managed to nab five men who were identified as Krishna alias Sonu Gujre, a resident of Multain in Betul district (present resident of Nandbag Colony in the city), Gopal Basinde of Nandbag Colony, Vishal Chouhan of Juni Indore and Pradeep Sen of Datiya district (Lohamandi area in the city) and Rahul alias Kapil Patil of Multai in Betul (present resident of Nandbag Colony).

Two country-made firearms, three cartridges, a knife and an iron rod were recovered from the accused. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that they were planning to rob a businessman when they were caught. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

Accused Gopal, Vishal, Pradeep and Rahul allegedly confessed robbing a bullion trader in Malharganj area. The accused were following the trader from his shop for several days and robbed him of his bag containing valuables worth Rs 10.50 lakh at knifepoint on January 18. Police have recovered silver ornaments weighing around 8 kg and gold ornaments weighing around 40 grams from the accused. The recovered valuables are worth Rs 5 lakh.

Accused Vishu alias Vishal and Rahul also confessed stealing a bike from Sadar Bazaar before robbing the bullion trader. They had used the same vehicle in the robbery and they dumped the bike in a pit in Banganga area. The police are trying to recover that bike. According to the police, Vishal along with his accomplices had stolen goods from a computer showroom on RNT Marg. His accomplices were caught by the police and since then police were searching Vishu.

Vishu also confessed robbing Rs 98,000 from a gas agency in Sehore. In that case, too, his accomplices were arrested and a reward was announced by the police on his arrest. The DIG has announced a cash reward for the crime branch team for arresting the accused.