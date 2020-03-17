BJP MP Shankar Lalwani seeks evacuation of Indore's family trapped in Qatar, meets MEA Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Indore: Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Monday requested from the Centre for evacuation of an Indorean family trapped in Qatar due to fall out from the coronavirus scare.

Lalwani met external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and urged them to make efforts for evacuation of Indore resident KK Jha and his family who is trapped in Doha in Qatar.

Jha along with his family had gone to Middle East about a fortnight back and got trapped in Qatar as the government there has banned arrival of flights from India due to coronavirus scare.

Through a tweet, Jha had sought help from State and Central government for his evacuation from Doha.

His tweet read: “I am in Doha with my family. I had booked flight tickets from Indore to Doha via Mumbai for March 14. But I could not fly back to India as Qatar has suspended arrival of flights from India. I request the MP government to help this citizen of the state,” he said.