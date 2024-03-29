Indore: 46 MBBS Final-Year Students Fail In Surgery’s Practical Exam, Cry Foul

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBBS final professional students of MGM Medical College have upped the ante as 46 of them, including some meritorious students, flunked the practical exam of surgery prompting the dean to write to the HoD to look into the matter.

The medical students alleged that they were being failed ‘unnecessarily’ in the practical exam even when they have got good marks in the practical and theory exams of other subjects including surgery.

“It is for the first time that such a large number of students have failed in a practical exam in the final year. Out of 180 students, 46 of us have failed. Many of them are those who got over 75 per cent marks in other subjects,” students at the Dean’s office, said.

They also claimed that failure in the final practical exams would ruin their career as they won’t be able to appear in the NEET-PG Exam and it would also impact their mandatory internship.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) too intervened in the matter and threatened to launch a demonstration against the college if action was not taken in the favor of students.

“We have met the dean regarding the complaint of the students. We requested the medical college to take immediate action to save the careers of the students. We have also talked to the officials in Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur,” Virendra Solanki, national secretary, ABVP, said.

College sources said that four internal faculty members and four external faculty members were present during the internal exam. “Changes in the results are unlikely except for any clerical mistake,” sources added.

Asked the HoD to look into the matter

“Students approached me with the issue in their result. I have asked the HoD Surgery to look into the matter and to report me.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit

Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore

Discrepancy will be rectified, if any

“I have asked the examiners to clear the air over the results of the students. As the practical exam was recorded, everything will be cleared. No change would be made if we don’t find any issues with the result.”

Dr Manish Kaushal

HoD, Surgery, MGM Medical College