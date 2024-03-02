Indore: 4.50 Lakh Ladli Behnas Receive ₹ 54.56 Crore 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Friday was a day of jubilation for over 4.50 lakh Ladli Behnas and 10967 Ladli Laxmis of the district who received Rs 54.56 cr. and Rs 3.88 cr. on the day. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the amount into the accounts of Ladli Behna and Ladli Lakshmi through a programme organised in Ujjain on Monday.

On this occasion, live telecast of the Chief Minister's programme was shown in the programmes organised in all 334 Panchayats, 9 Municipal Councils and assembly constituencies of the district including Indore Collector Office. Collector Asheesh Singh, other officers and beneficiary Ladli Behnas were present in the programme organised at the Collector office. Similarly, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Golu Shukla and other public representatives participated in the programmes organised in assembly constituency-wise programmes.

'Ladli Lakshmi Yojana' was implemented in the State from 01st April 2007 with the aim of creating positive thinking among the public towards the birth of girl child, improving the sex ratio, improving the educational level and health condition of girls and laying the foundation stone for their good future.

Along with this, 'Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana' is being implemented by the state government for women empowerment in the state for economic self-reliance of women, continuous improvement in their health and nutritional level and strengthening their role in family decisions.

Girls registered under 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' are provided an assurance certificate of providing Rs 1.43 lakh on completion of 21 years of age. So far, more than 47 lakh Ladli Laxmis have been benefited in the State and more than 2 lakh girls have been registered in the district. In this financial year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 3,80, 88000 has been provided to a total of 10969 girls studying in classes 6th, 9th, 11th and 12th by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav through a single click.