 Indore: 45 Km Road To Be Built In Seven TPS Schemes
Collector Ashish Singh, along with IDA officials, recently inspected the ongoing work of these roads and gave instructions to remove the encroachments obstructing the roads.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Development work is being started in the 7 TPS schemes of IDA which were recently implemented by the authority, about 45 km long roads of the master plan will also to be constructed in these schemes. Collector Ashish Singh, along with IDA officials, recently inspected the ongoing work of these roads and gave instructions to remove the encroachments obstructing the roads.

So far, 12.30 kilometers of roads have been built. The collector and IDA CEO inspected MR 12 in TPS-1 which is to be built at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The 1.5 km of road is to be completed by March 2026. Similarly, in TPS-3, the authority will spend Rs 286 crore on development works on 143 hectares and this scheme has roads of 4.40 km length, out of which 2 km has been constructed.

Similarly, 85.387 hectares of land is included on TPS-4, on which the authority has estimated an expenditure of Rs 129 crore. But at present there is a stay of the High Court on this plan, due to which apart from the development works, the construction of the 4.20 km long road of the master plan has also not been started.

Whereas, in TPS 5 development of 150 hectares of land will be done at a cost of Rs 305 crore. This inlcudes a master plan road of 6.10 kilometers, out of which the authority has already constructed 5 Km. Similarly, TPS-8 covers 279 hectares of land, on hose development the authority will spend Rs 831 crore. Roads of length 12.11 km are to be built in this, 8.90 km in TPS-9 and 7.95 km in TPS-10.

