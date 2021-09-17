Indore: 40th ‘Green Corridor’ in the city after two years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city has taken a leap in organ donation once again as two ‘Green Corridors’ were prepared in the city for the 40th time, for speedy transportation of organs of a 52-year-old brain-dead woman. These ‘Green Corridors’ were prepared almost after two years in Indore in which a kidney was transported to CHL Hospital while liver was transported to Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, within a space of just 2½ hours. Moreover, this was the first time that a corridor was prepared to send organs from Indore to Bhopal.

The organs of dental surgeon Sangeeta Patil, were donated by her daughter after she was declared brain stem cell dead.

One of the kidneys reached CHL Hospital in just five minutes as the ambulance left Choithram Hospital at 7.35 pm and reached CHL Hospital at 7.41 pm.

The decision to donate the organs was taken by the deceased’s daughter, Niharika, after she was counselled by the Muskan Group’s Bagani and others.

‘Head injury and coma’

‘She was admitted to DNS Hospital after an accident at Vijay Nagar Square on September 11. She had a head injury and was in a coma since admission. She was shifted to Choithram Hospital on September 14 and was declared brain-dead initially at 6 pm on Wednesday and at 10 am on Thursday’

— Jitu Bagani, transplant coordinator and Muskan Group member

‘On waiting list basis’

‘On the basis of waiting list of patients, the organs were harvested in Choithram Hospital and sent to CHL and to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal. One of the kidneys of the deceased was transported to CHL Hospital and one was transplanted to a patient in Choithram Hospital. The transplant of both the kidneys was successfully performed by 11 pm on Thursday’

— Dr Sanjay Dixit, secretary of the Indore Organ Donation Society and dean of MGM Medical College

8 km covered in 6 minutes

§ The retrieval of organs was done by a team of Bansal Hospital, including Dr Guru Singh, and doctors of Choithram Hospital led by Dr Sudesh Sharda. The retrieval of organs started around 4.30 pm and was completed in three hours

§ The first ambulance carrying the kidney of the woman left Choithram Hospital at 7.35 pm and covered a distance of 8 km in just 6 minutes, reaching CHL Hospital at 7.41 pm

§ The process of transplanting the kidney was started at Choithram Hospital, as well as in CHL Hospital, which continued till late into the night, was completed by 11 pm on Thursday

New lease of life to many patients

§ According to Dr Sanjay Dixit, one kidney of the deceased was transplanted to a 32-year-old male of Dindori in Choithram Hospital, while another kidney was transplanted to a 58-year-old male, a resident of Kota

§ The liver of the brain-dead woman was sent to Bhopal for transplanting to a 34-year-old male in Bansal Hospital. The cornea and skin of the deceased were preserved for patients in need of them

A mother gives new lease of life to ‘son’

The mother of the 32-year-old man who went through the kidney transplant in Choithram Hospital said, ‘I’m thankful to the mother who donated a kidney for giving a new lease of life to my son. He was suffering from kidney disorder and this was the second kidney transplant on him as, earlier, he got a kidney from his sister but it didn’t last long’

50 cops managed traffic in the city

§ A team of 50 cops managed traffic in the city for successful transportation of the organs through the ‘Green Corridor’

§ ‘We alerted the SPs of Dewas, Dhar and Sehore to ensure smooth transportation of organs from the city area, as well as from toll plazas between Indore and Bhopal. This was the first time that ‘Green Corridors’ were prepared post-Covid and we won’t let the tempo fall,’ divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said. He also announced plans to develop a Bone Bank in the city

§ The commissioner had also spoken to the daughter of the deceased and appreciated her move to donate the organs of her mother for giving a new lease of life to so many patients

The girl also informed the Divisional Commissioner about the incident in which some accused tried to snatch their bag due to which her mother got injured. Dr Sharma had assured the family to get the matter probed.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani also appreciated the efforts by doctors and team and also thanked the family for their decision of organ donation.

Two more alerts of brain, organ donation is possible amid Covid

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “Organ donation can be done even in Covid times and we have proved it through organ donation on Thursday. Sample for RT-PCR test was taken through tracheal and RT-PCR test of recipients was also done. If lungs were donated then CT Scan of lungs required.”

He also added that they also got alert of two more brain dead patients and we have started making efforts to turn them into organ donation.

Team made it possible

Team of doctors of Choithram Hospital includes Dr Sunil Chandiwal (Director-medical services), Dr Sudesh Sharma, Dr Vikas Singh, CH Chamaniya, Dr Sameer Das, Dr Sushil Bhatia, Dr Neela Ojha, Dr Ratan Sahajpal, Dr Anand Sanghi, and Dr Nitin Sharma. Doctors of CHL Hospital including Dr Saurabh Julka, Dr Rubina Vohra, Dr Praveen Goyal, and Dr Surendra Parihar transplanted kidney in hospital. Team of Muskan Group includes Jitu Bagani, Sandeepan Arya Renu Jaisinghani, Rajendra Makhija, Lokesh Bagani, Harpal Sitlani, Narendra, and Lucky Khatri.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:46 AM IST