Madhya Pradesh: Liver of brain dead Indore dentist to be transplanted to a man in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore dentist’s liver will be transplanted to a 35-year-old patient at a Private Hospital in Bhopal on Thursday.

The dentist Sangita Patil, 52, had sustained severe injuries in an accident in Indore, three days ago. She has been declared brain dead.

According to information, Patil’s family members have given consent to donate the organs. While her kidneys will be transplanted to patients at two different hospitals in Indore, her liver will be transplanted to a man at Bansal Hospital on Thursday.

A team of experts and doctors from Bhopal has reached Choithram hospital in Indore, where Patil is admitted.

According to information, a green corridor will be developed between Indore and Bhopal for smooth transportation.

Bhopal Organ Donation Society (BODS)’s Sunil Rai, said, “A team of Bansal Hospital has left to bring the liver from Indore. It will reach Bhopal at 6PM. Earlier, Sidhdhanta Hospital was consulted but there was no recipient. Later Bansal Hospital was contacted.”

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:06 PM IST