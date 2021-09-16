Dengue menace: CM takes to streets to start awareness campaign in Bhopal

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a statewide dengue mega-campaign from Nehru Nagar in Bhopal on Wednesday and said the campaign of 'Dengue se Jung-Janta ke Sung' would be launched throughout the state. Chouhan said he had come to make an appeal not as chief minister, but as a member of their family, to keep vigil against dengue and other vector-borne diseases and adopt preventive measures. "Continue to follow precautions against corona. We'll defeat dengue with the people's cooperation just as we controlled corona in the state. Dengue, too, will be defeated," said Chouhan.

The CM reached the Palakmati campus and flagged off the 'Dengue Jagrukta Rath'. He sprayed medicines for dengue control on the campus and also operated the fogging machine. Chouhan gave information to those present on the campus about measures to prevent the onslaught of dengue. Pamphlets were distributed to this effect and posters were also put up on the campus. The chief minister also released Gambusia fish-which destroy the larvae of dengue-causing Aedes mosquito-in the fountain pond of Nehru Nagar Square. Chouhan said, "Now, we're in a position to say that corona is under control in the state. Only 8 positive cases have surfaced in the entire state."

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:49 AM IST