Indore: 40 vehicles including buses fined for violating traffic rules

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police on Wednesday launched a drive against the drivers of passenger buses, auto rickshaw and other private vehicles parked in the wrong lane. Action against 40 vehicles was taken by the police for taking passengers from the wrong lane.

On the instruction of Additional CP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, ACP (traffic management zone-3) Sunil Sharma along with his team visited the road between the railway station and Park Road and found that many vehicles were parked on the wrong side. Many buses were found taking or dropping passengers on the road so the police officers took action against the driver and slapped challans against them.

Whereas, fine was also collected from auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws and four-wheeler vehicles, which were found violating traffic rules by blocking the road. The officer said that action was taken against 40 vehicles for violating traffic rules there. After the action, the police also announced on the loudspeaker and informed the people to park their vehicles only in the parking lots.