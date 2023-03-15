IIT-Indore to host youth delegates of Manipur under 'Yuva Sangam'

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT-Indore is all set to host 35 delegates of Manipur from March 20 to 26, 2023 under Yuva Sangam. These include 13 female and 17 male delegates accompanied by 5 officials. The delegates age varies from 18 to 29 and are from diverse backgrounds.

An itinerary has been designed to provide them with multi-dimensional exposure of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogiki (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

The delegates would be visiting IIM Indore, MCTE Mhow, Waste Management Center of Indore, Central Museum, Rajwada and a few industries in Pithampur. They would also be travelling to Ujjain to see Mahakaleshwar Corridor and Dongla Observatory. They would be visiting MANIT, Regional Science Center and MP Tribal Museum in Bhopal.

Their visit to Omkareshwar will include Omkareshwar Corridor and Hydroelectric Power Plant.The most exciting part of the visit is their interaction with the localities of Simrol Village. The villagers would be hosting them and showing them modern as well as traditional farming methodologies. Bhagoriya dance and dinner will be hosted by the villagers. The entire visit has been planned to create an ever-lasting impact on the minds of these youth towards the rich heritage, custom and tradition of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Yuva Sangam, an initiative of Government of India, is mooted with an aim to strengthen people to people connect and build empathy between youth of North-Eastern states and the rest of India. This program is conducted under the ambit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and 11 Higher Education Institutions from North-East (NE) and 14 from rest of the country have been paired for mutual visits. IIT Indore has been nominated as the nodal Institute for the state of Madhya Pradesh and it has been paired with Manipur, with NIT Manipur as the nodal Institute.