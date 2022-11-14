Indore: 40 stolen mobiles worth Rs 10L seized, 4 arrested

Reprsentative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday busted four members of a gang whose members were involved in snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting people.

Police recovered 40 mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused. Police said Minal Agrawal complained that two unidentified persons had snatched her mobile phone and had fled after that.

The police traced the accused through CDR technology and arrested one Dinesh Takiya.

During interrogation, Dinesh told police that he had bought the phone from Babu Bodiya. Police then arrested Babu, who revealed the names of the other gang members, and police arrested Rohit and Mukesh.

They confessed to snatching over 40 mobile phones from several places in the city. Police had recently arrested one Omprakash from the Annapurna area who was also part of the gang.