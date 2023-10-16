Indore-4 Seat Ticket Mirrors Congress Love For Pak: Kailash

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Congress granted ticket to Raja Mandhwani from Indore-4 seat, BJP national general secretary said that the opposition party's move mirrors its love for Pakistan.

“The Congress even had made song of Pakistan-Tehreek-Insafparty founded by Imran Khan its theme song for Jan Akrosh Rally in the state,” he told reporters.

He stated that he had been an MLA from Indore-4 constituency but have never heard of any political leader named “Raja Mandhwani”.

Replying to a query regarding Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma calling him empty cartridge, Vijayvargiya stated that he does not know who Verma is.

Hailing his MLA son Akash, the seasoned leader said that his son should be appreciated for his move of writing to party president of not entertaining his name for ticket to assembly polls as his father has already been fielded from Indore-1 seat.

“Akash is quite popular in his constituency so people are seeking ticket for him despite him denying to contest,” the senior Vijayvargiya said.