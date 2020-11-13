Indore: 4 cops duped of Rs 15 lakh

MHOW: After two years of investigation, a case of fraud was registered against a coloniser and company marketing manager for duping four policemen to the tune of Rs 15 lakh. They had given money to purchase plots at Rajlaxmi Colony near Rangwasa Road.

Police said the complainants are Kishanganj police station ASI Rooplal More, ASI Lalsingh Jamont, SI Kamal Singh Chouhan and constable Mahesh Gaud.

A case under Section 420 has been registered against the colonizer Raja Babu Neema and Rajkumar Nema along with the marketing manager KK Agrawal.

In his complaint ASI More said that 2014 he had bought a plot worth Rs 10 lakh in the Rajkamal colony directly from the alleged colonisers. He paid the token amount of Rs 11,000 and RTGS of Rs 3 lakh.

The colony marketing manager Agrawal in 2017 suggested ASI More to take a bank loan of Rs 6 lakh to pay the pending amount. Agrawal allegedly told ASI More to deposit a cheque of Rs 99,000 to the bank and he will get the loan. ASI More gave the cheque to Agrawal but he allegedly did not get the promised loan.

Police said that the accused Agrawal told ASI More that there were some errors from the side of the government as a result of which problems had cropped up in registerting the plot. Agrawal kept on evading ASI More and the other three complainants by giving excuses. Finally, in 2018, ASI More and the other three cops registered case.