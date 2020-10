Mhow-Katra triweekly train from November 9

Railway has introduced a special tri-weekly train from Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) to Maa Vaishnav Devi, Katra. It will start from November 9.

The train (02919) will leave Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11.50 am and it will arrive at Saint Hirdaram Nagar(Bairagarh) at 4.58 pm. It will arrive at Bhopal Railway station at 5.20 pm. Next day, it will reach Katra at 6.30 pm.

The train (02920) will leave Katra on every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 6:55am and it will arrive in Bina next day at 5.15 am. It will arrive at Bhopal at 7.30 am and reach Mhow at 1:15pm.

It will halt at Indore, Dewas, Maxi, Berchha, Akodia, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sehore, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Lalitpur, Babina, Jhansi, Datia, Dabara, Gwalior, Morena, Dhaulpur, Agra cant, Mathura, Kosikala, Palwal, Vallabhgarh, Faridabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi), New Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala cant, Sarhind, Khanna, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Kathua, Jammu Tavi, Udhampur.