Now travel to Vaishno Devi in luxurious Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways is to launch the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ on the 5of October as a gift for Vaishno Devi pilgrims this Navaratri.

The Vande Bharat Express is offering a comfortable ride for passengers from Delhi to Katra from the 5th of October. Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat will leave from the New Delhi at 6:00 AM to arrive in Katra at 2:00 PM all days of the week, except Tuesday.The same day a return train will leave from Katra at 3.00 p.m and reach New Delhi around 11.00 p.m.

The Vande Bharat Express is completely air-conditioned train with premium service for Indian passengers. The train has the look of a bullet train with an aerodynamic conical shaped driver cabin. The train also includes a cattle guard to avoid collision or derailment of the train due to cattle.

The train has executive car seats built for European-style comfort. The seats can also be rotated 360 degrees for an exclusive experience. The snacks table on the train is foldable to increase moving space between their seats and the table for the passengers. The gangways inside the train are completely sealed to allow easier movement between cars and a dust-free environment.

The windows of the train are continuous to facilitate a panoramic view, the windows are also strong enough to withstand stone-pelting and hence is safer for the passengers. One of the greatest concerns for train travellers in India is the tiny and uncomfortable washrooms. Vande Bharat Express’ washrooms have enough space to wheel in a wheelchair, the toilets itself are modular bio-toilets.

The train has been installed with several CCTV cameras and includes an emergency talk-back system. The doors are centrally operated and work on motion-sensors, thus ensuring the doors to open only when it arrives at stations.

The Vande Bharat Express works as an advanced computer system with premium quality comfort and services for passengers.