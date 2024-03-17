Indore: 36-Hour HackHive Kicks Off At SDSF | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Data Science and Forecasting and School of Computer Science and IT, began the HackHive— a 36-hr pan India Hackathon, in collaboration with techhunters, powered by VECV and others. It aims to promote innovation and collaboration within India's tech community. Coding will be done constantly for 36 hours on solving statements.

HackHive brings together experts, distinguished guests and enthusiastic innovators under one roof to explore the power of diverse fields and domains, including AI and machine learning, blockchain and Web3, IoT and embedded systems, AR/VR, Cloud and DevOps and an open track for broader technological exploration.

With a total of 15 problem statements available, each allocated to 4 teams. Throughout the hackathon, participants will engage in workshops, receive mentorship, participate in various activities and tackle societal challenges. The esteemed guest of the programme, Dr VB Gupta, head of the School of Data Science and Forecasting expressed his pride in inaugurating SDSF's very first 36-hr pan India Hackathon.

He emphasised the significance of the event, highlighting its focus on collaboration and exploration in tackling real-world challenges with cutting-edge technology.

Dr Sanjay Tanwani, Head of the School of Computer Science and IT expressed profound satisfaction in witnessing over 300 students from diverse locations across the country joining the Hackathon. ‘We are delighted to hear that participants will code for 36 hours non-stop,’ Abhishek Jhakotiya, head of Uptime of the Market of VECV said.