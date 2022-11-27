Indore: 35 referred to hospital for cataract surgery

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 35 patients out of 481 examined during eye check-up camps at Ward No 13 were found having cataract in their eyes. All the 35 were sent to Choithram Netralaya for free cataract surgery.

Indore Municipal Corporation in association with Choithram Netralaya free eye check-up camp was organised at Sangam Nagar and Lakshmipuri.

“In total, 481 persons were at the camps. A total of 35 persons were found with cataract. They were sent to Choithram Netralaya for free cataract operation,” a press release issued by IMC said.