e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 35 referred to hospital for cataract surgery

Indore: 35 referred to hospital for cataract surgery

Indore Municipal Corporation in association with Choithram Netralaya free eye check-up camp was organised at Sangam Nagar and Lakshmipuri.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 35 patients out of 481 examined during eye check-up camps at Ward No 13 were found having cataract in their eyes. All the 35 were sent to Choithram Netralaya for free cataract surgery.

Indore Municipal Corporation in association with Choithram Netralaya free eye check-up camp was organised at Sangam Nagar and Lakshmipuri.

“In total, 481 persons were at the camps. A total of 35 persons were found with cataract. They were sent to Choithram Netralaya for free cataract operation,” a press release issued by IMC said. 

Read Also
Indore: Teen preparing for air hostess’s interview ends life
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

2nd SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship: Mayank, Laxminarayan, Srikanth, Jai reach quarter...

2nd SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship: Mayank, Laxminarayan, Srikanth, Jai reach quarter...

News Diary Dewas: Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti bids farewell to BNP General Manager

News Diary Dewas: Maa Chamunda Seva Samiti bids farewell to BNP General Manager

Indore: ‘West Discom’s PMR system is better than that of Assam’s’

Indore: ‘West Discom’s PMR system is better than that of Assam’s’

Indore: ‘Try to complete road from Bhanwarkuan Sq to Tejaji Nagar before PBD conference’

Indore: ‘Try to complete road from Bhanwarkuan Sq to Tejaji Nagar before PBD conference’

Indore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends

Indore: Construction of MR-5 and RWU-1 to be done from both ends