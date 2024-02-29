Indore: 33 Cases Registered For Not Providing Employee Details

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Legal action has been initiated against employers who failed to inform the police about their employees, including workers, labourers, and servants. The police have registered 33 cases in various police stations across the city.

A campaign is underway using loudspeakers and posters to raise awareness among employers, emphasising the requirement to inform the police about their employees. Failure to comply results in action under Section 188 of the IPC. Police verification of workers, labourers, and servants is mandatory, as indicated by a prohibitory order issued by Police Commissioner Indore under 144 CrPC.

Due to negligence in providing information about their workers, employees, servants, etc., and failing to report timely information to the police, 33 cases have been registered against the contractors in the last three days in various police station areas. Further investigation by the police regarding the workers is ongoing, and additional legal measures will be taken as necessary.

Workshop Held Under AMRUT 2.0

A workshop was organised on Wednesday for senior IMC and other officials to ensure proper water body rejuvenation, development of green areas and other works. The objective of the workshop organised under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme of the Central Government, was universal coverage of water supply, sewerage and other management. To ensure maximum participation of the public in the implementation of the scheme, detailed information was given by the experts.