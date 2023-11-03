 Indore: 31 Nominations Filed For HC Bar Association Polls
Elections are to be held for four officers and five executive members of the association.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 31 nomination forms were filed for election to the High Court Bar Association, till Thursday. Elections are to be held for four officers and five executive members of the association.

Advocate Tanuj Dixit said that on the instructions of chief electoral officer Manoj Dwivedi, 5 forms for the post of president, 3 for the post of vice president, 4 for the post of secretary, 7 for the post of co-secretary and 12 forms for the post of executive member have been received.

