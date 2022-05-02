Indore: 31 girls of division leave for Attari border to watch 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-one girls from eight districts of the Indore division have been selected to visit Attari border, near Amritsar, to watch the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony. They left for Bhopal from the Indore railway station on Sunday morning for their journey to Attari border.

On this occasion, joint director, women and child development C L Pasi along with his colleagues felicitated all the girls and wished them all the best for the journey. Pasi informed that under the Maa Tujhe Salaam programme, all the girls will leave Bhopal for the Attari border on May 2 and will return to the city on May 7.

The programme to send young people to the border has been started by the Madhya Pradesh government to instil a sense of patriotism among them and to see how the armed forces are always alert for the defence of the nation.

The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony also known as the lowering of the flags ceremony at the Attari Wagha border is a daily military practice that the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and Pakistani Rangers

from Pakistan have jointly followed since 1959. The drill is characterised by elaborate and rapid dance-like manoeuvres and rising legs as high as possible, which have been described as ‘colourful’. It is both a symbol of the two countries’ rivalry and a display of brotherhood and cooperation between the two nations. This ceremony takes place every evening immediately before sunset.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 01:40 AM IST