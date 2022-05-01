Indore Crime Diary: Woman dies, husband hurt after SUV rams into bike; Constable booked for raping woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a woman was killed, while her husband was injured, after their bike was hit by a speeding SUV in the Kshipra police station area on Saturday night. They were going back home from a wedding when the accident happened. Police claim that the errant driver was identified but he was on the run till the filing of this report.

According to Kshipra police station-in-charge Girija Shankar Mahobia, the incident took place between Mangliya and Rampipliya villages. Nagesh Parmar, a resident of Karondiya village, along with his wife, Reena, and three-year-old child had gone to attend the wedding of his maternal uncle’s son in the area. They were on their way back home on a bike when they were hit by an SUV around 11 pm. They first stopped for refuelling at a petrol pump and then took a turn when the SUV hit their bike.

Reena fell on the ground and got critically injured. They were rushed to hospital, where Reena died during treatment, while Nagesh is undergoing treatment.

The CCTVs of the area are being checked to know the exact circumstances under which the accident took place. A search is on for the errant driver. The vehicle owner belongs to Tarana, in Ujjain, but his vehicle has an Indore RTO number. Further investigation is on and the statement of the injured person is being taken down by the police.

After group clash, police seal a pub

After the assault case at the Four More Shots pub, the police, on Sunday, sealed the establishment. So far, the police have arrested six people from both the groups and a search is on for three others.

Tukoganj police station-in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said the pub had been sealed on the instructions of senior officers. Also, investigations into the group clash are on and a search is on for the other accused.

Two groups had clashed in the pub during a night party a couple of days ago. In this case, more than half a dozen persons from both the groups were booked by the police.

Constable booked for raping woman

A police constable posted in Ujjain was booked by the police for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of marriage, cops said on Sunday. However, he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

Investigating officer S-I Shraddha Singh from the Banganga police station said that accused Sunil was booked under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman of the area. She stated in her complaint that the accused was her relative, so they used to talk over the phone. A few days ago, the accused, who stays in the Hatod area, took the woman to his home on the pretext of showing her his place.

There, he allegedly made physical relations without her consent. Later, he promised to marry the woman after divorcing his wife. After that, he made physical relations with the woman multiple times, but refused to marry her. S-I Singh said the accused was a police constable and was posted in Ujjain. A search is on for him and further investigations into the case are on.

Chhattisgarh woman raped by a youth from Bihar

A 20-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was raped in the Tilak Nagar area by a youth from Bihar on the promise of marriage. Later, the accused blocked the girl’s mobile number.

According to the police, the woman lodged a complaint saying that she had met the accused, named Tausif, a resident of Bihar, through a social media platform a few months ago. The woman was in Chhattisgarh and the accused made physical relations with her after promising to marry her. After that, the girl stopped talking to him and reached the city. According to the complainant, the accused again contacted her and lured her. He landed up in the city and again made physical relations with her. When the woman asked him to marry her, the accused left the city saying he was going to talk with his family about the matter. Later, he blocked the woman’s mobile number. The police are searching for the accused.

Four arrested with stolen goods

The Crime Branch, on Sunday, arrested four men in connection with a theft in a locked house in the Chandan Nagar area. Cash and valuables were also recovered from them and they are being questioned about other such crimes. According to a Crime Branch official, acting on a tip, four people—Shahnawaz, Razzak, Mohammad Shahnawaz and Sameer—of the area were arrested. They were allegedly roaming around the Chandan Nagar area looking for a chance to break into a house. Cops recovered Rs 10,000 and some silver ornaments from the accused. The goods were stolen from the locked house in Chandan Nagar.

