Bhopal: WCD organises diabetes check-up camp for children in slum

Child Diabetes Health Check-up Camp was organized by Women and Child Development (WCD) Bhopal and KGN Social Foundation and other NGOs.

The camp was organized at Vallabh Nagar Anganwadi in the capital, in which about 110 children were diagnosed. The objective of the camp was to detect the early signs of diabetes in children.

The organizers said that the health of the diabetic children would be continuously monitored from the Anganwadi Center. Keeping in mind the awareness of children's health and diabetes, it will be run in the form of a campaign in the Anganwadi centers of the Bhopal district. This initiative started for the health of children will help a lot in the prevention and symptoms of diabetes in children.

WCD project officer Akhilesh Chaturvedi, talking to Free Press, said, “we had organised a Diabetic check-up camp for children as diabetic cases are coming from children. Some districts like Shahdol reported diabetic cases in children below 18 years of age. So it is a serious matter for society and the health of the children. However, no child tested diabetic positive in Vallabh Nagar check-up camp. We will move towards a healthy India by organising similar types of camps for the welfare of children.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:42 PM IST