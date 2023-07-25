 Indore: 300 Elders To Be Taken On Pilgrimage To Kashi
The batch of pilgrims will leave by train on 10th August, and they will return on August 13.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the state government's Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, 300 senior citizens of the district above 60 years will be taken to pilgrimage to Kashi (Varanasi), for free.

The batch of pilgrims will leave by train on 10th August, and they will return on August 13. Senior citizens of the district desirous of going on the yatra can submit applications by July 30.

Applications can be obtained free of cost from the zonal office of Indore Municipal Corporation, janpad offices of Indore, Sanver, Mhow and Depalpur.

The train will depart from the city and reach Kashi (Varanasi) via Ujjain-Vidisha. Doctors, security personnel and other escorts will also accompany the pilgrims.

The chief executive officer of district panchayat, Vandana Sharma informed that it is necessary for senior citizens who want to go on pilgrimage that they should be native of Madhya Pradesh, be above 60 years of age and not a income tax payer.

They should not have done any journey under this scheme in the past. They should be physically and mentally fit for the journey and should not be suffering from any infectious disease.

