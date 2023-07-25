Bhopal: Bid To Catch Cheetahs From Jungles South African Doctor Leaves Kuno, Namibian Stays Back | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials at Kuno National Park have stepped up efforts to catch the remaining four cheetahs from jungles so that their health can be examined.

At present, 11 cheetahs are inside enclosures and their health examination is underway. On Monday morning, South African doctor Mike left Kuno after staying for few days. During his stay, he examined the health of cheetahs.

However, Bart, an expert on cheetahs from Namibia is still at Kuno. He is there for last one month. “ An effort was made to capture the remaining free ranging cheetahs on Monday but couldn’t succeed,” said a Kuno employee.

The names of four remaining free ranging cheetahs are Veera, Prabhash, Nirvad and Tablishi. Meanwhile, it remains to be known that for how long cheetahs will be kept in enclosures. The members of Cheetah Steering Committee are keeping a close watch and guiding officials on cheetahs’ care.

The need was felt to catch all the free ranging cheetahs and check their health after Suraj and Tejas died, allegedly due to the wound caused by radio collar they were wearing. Radio collar was removed from neck of six cheetahs.

