Indore: 3 Killed, 3 Injured In Separate Incidents

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in three separate incidents on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 26-year-old man was killed and his two friends sustained severe injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in the Azad Nagar police station area late on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Teen Imli Square around 12 am. They were taken to the hospital but one man could not be saved and the other two persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Hariom Meena, a resident of Borani village, Dewas and was staying on rent in Musakhedi. He was a catering worker. Hariom’s cousin Vijay said that Hariom was returning to his house with his friends Ravi and Kapil on a motorcycle late on Tuesday. Hariom was riding the motorcycle and was hit by an unknown vehicle. They were taken to the hospital but Hariom could not be saved and Ravi sustained severe injuries on his hand and leg. Kapil sustained severe injuries on the head, hand and leg. Hariom was the youngest among his siblings. The police initiated an investigation into the case and will examine CCTV footage near the spot to gather information about the unknown vehicle.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old man succumbed to his injuries which he sustained in an accident in Chandan Nagar police station jurisdiction. The accident happened near Kalaria on Sunday when a couple was returning home on their motorcycle and collided with another motorcycle. The couple was taken to the hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday and his wife is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as ManoharPanwar, a resident of Ahirkhedi. His wife has been identified as ManjuPanwar. Manohar was a labourer and had four children. The police started an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

In the third incident, a 26-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Simrol police station jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was identified as Priya, a resident of Rau. The police began an investigation into the case and sent the body for autopsy.