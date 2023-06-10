 Indore: 3-Day Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Camp From June 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3-Day Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Camp From June 12

Indore: 3-Day Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Camp From June 12

Yoga instructor Garima Khandelwal will be training the participants in this camp.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | AFP PHOTO/ Manjunath KIRAN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Art of Living is organising a three-day ‘Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Camp’ from June 12. The camp will be held at the centre of the institution ‘Shri Kripa Centre’ from 6:30 am to 8:30 am.

Yoga instructor Garima Khandelwal will be training the participants in this camp. 

Focusing on the importance of mantras and yoga mudras participants will be trained personally.

The camp is based on the belief that every individual holds an aura which helps him/her to concentrate and meditate.

There are many techniques for meditation but in sahaj samadhi, charged subtle sounds (mantras) will be taught to reach a state of deep rest. Participants will be provided a personal mantra and taught how to use it for meditation. The mantra becomes the vehicle to take the practitioner to the deepest levels of consciousness. As you go deeper within yourself, bliss, clarity, calmness, intuition, and creativity get uncovered in your being and ultimately you realise who you are.

The camp is open to all and anyone can register to avail the benefits of the camp.

Read Also
Indore: Estranged Woman Booked For Demanding Rs 5 Cr From Husband
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five...

Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five...

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

Indore: Man Held For Sexually Harassing 4-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Man Held For Sexually Harassing 4-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Police Pitch To Popularise Security System Citizen-Eye Among People 

Indore: Police Pitch To Popularise Security System Citizen-Eye Among People 

Indore: City’s Aim To Be Child-Friendly Appears A Distant Dream

Indore: City’s Aim To Be Child-Friendly Appears A Distant Dream