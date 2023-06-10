Indore: 3-Day Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Camp From June 12

Representative Image | AFP PHOTO/ Manjunath KIRAN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Art of Living is organising a three-day ‘Sahaj Samadhi Meditation Camp’ from June 12. The camp will be held at the centre of the institution ‘Shri Kripa Centre’ from 6:30 am to 8:30 am.

Yoga instructor Garima Khandelwal will be training the participants in this camp.

Focusing on the importance of mantras and yoga mudras participants will be trained personally.

The camp is based on the belief that every individual holds an aura which helps him/her to concentrate and meditate.

There are many techniques for meditation but in sahaj samadhi, charged subtle sounds (mantras) will be taught to reach a state of deep rest. Participants will be provided a personal mantra and taught how to use it for meditation. The mantra becomes the vehicle to take the practitioner to the deepest levels of consciousness. As you go deeper within yourself, bliss, clarity, calmness, intuition, and creativity get uncovered in your being and ultimately you realise who you are.

The camp is open to all and anyone can register to avail the benefits of the camp.