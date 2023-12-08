Indore: 3-Day Conference Of RSS Volunteers From Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day conference of volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of Malwa Prant will be held in Shajapur on 8, 9 and 10 December. The focus of the conference is to prepare a plan on how to reach out to the public with the invitation of Shri Ramlala Pranpratishta, going to be organised in Ayodhya.

The conference will be held in Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Vinay Dixit and Pranjal Shukla of RSS publicity department informed here on Thursday that the volunteers from the block, city and districts of the entire Malwa province would participate in this three-day conference.

Since this year is also the election year of the RSS, volunteers will be electing the leader of their province for the next 3 years.

The inauguration of the Shri Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya is going to held on January 22, 2024. The meeting will also discuss social awareness on important topics like environment, harmony, family enlightenment and civil etiquette.

On December 9 at 5 pm, a public programme of all the workers will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, of Shajapur. In this programme, Kshretra Sangh chalak Ashok Sohni will be present and Suresh Sohni will address the volunteers and the public.