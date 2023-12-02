Indore: 3 Brothers Booked For Preparing Forged Document Of Their Brother’s Property

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has lodged a complaint against his three brothers for preparing forged documents of his property in the Aerodrome area, police said on Saturday. The complainant alleged that his brothers wanted to sell his property by preparing documents without informing him. According to the Aerodrome police station staff, a case has been registered against Devendra, Suresh and Umesh on the complaint of their brother Durgesh Mishra, a resident of Aerodrome area. Durgesh in his complaint stated that he owns a piece of land in Paramhans Nagar area and he came to know that his brothers wanted to sell the plot without informing him.

They allegedly prepared forged documents for the plot as well. After knowing about this, Durgesh reached the police station and lodged a complaint against his brothers. A case under various sections has been registered against the accused and they are being searched for by the police.

Woman robbed of purse containing cash, mobile phone by two bikers

A woman was robbed of her purse containing cash and a mobile phone in the Kanadiya area on Friday night. She was on her way home with her husband when the incident happened. The police were clueless about the accused till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the incident took place near a liquor shop on Bicholi Mardana Road around 8 pm. Neha Gurjar, a resident of Dudhia area has lodged a complaint that she along with her husband had gone to meet her parents in Pipliyahana area. While returning home, two bikers came from the rear side, snatched her purse from her shoulder and fled the scene. She and her husband tried to chase the accused but they managed to flee.

Later, the police were informed. She informed the police that she had kept Rs 5000, a mobile phone, a gold ring and silver anklets in her purse. A case under section 392 of the IPC has been registered against two unidentified persons. It is said that police examined the CCTVs of the area and found two suspects fleeing from the spot. However, they could not be arrested yet.

This was the third robbery incident in the last three days. The first incident was reported in Vijay Nagar area where a man was robbed of cash and a mobile phone by four persons. One of the accused had taken lift from him and later he along with his accomplices robbed the man in an isolated place after stabbing him. Vijaynagar police have arrested two persons involved in the robbery.

The second incident was reported in Chandan Nagar police station area. Some men robbed a person of his mobile phone, cash and his debit card after thrashing him.