Indore: 3 booked for misuse of sabudana brand name

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police registered a case against three businessmen for illegally using a well-known sabudana brand name of the city to sell their own product. No arrests have been made so far.

The police raided their godown located in Lasudia area and recovered goods worth Rs 17 lakh and packing material worth Rs 6 lakh from there.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that complainant Rajkumar Sabu, the owner of Shiv Trading Company stated in his complaint that sabudana brand Sachcha Moti is his registered brand, but the accused Gopal Sabu, Vikas Sabu and Vishal Sabu were illegally using the same brand name in violation of the Copyright Act to sell their sabudana in the market.

The Lasudia police seized 810 bags of Sachcha Moti Sabudana, which the accused had manufactured using the complainant's registered brand illegally. Packing material of Rs 6 lakh was also seized by the police from there, on which the accused had printed the complainant's brand name. The complainant told the police that the accused were misusing his brand name even after the court had issued orders in this regard on four separate occasions.