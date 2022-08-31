Indore: VC permits students to install Ganesh’s idol in hostel

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Tuesday permitted inmates of a hostel to install an idol of Lord Ganesh in their hostel.

Earlier, hostel warden had refused permission for installation of Lord Ganesh’s idol on the hostel premises fearing ‘extortion’ in name of fund raising.

Continuing the tradition, inmates of Rabindranath Tagore Hostel had decided to install idol of Lord Ganesh in the hostel premises. They sought permission for the same from warden Amit Kumar Jha, who is a faculty member at Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Jha reportedly denied giving permission to hostellers for installation of idol. This made hostellers furious and they created ruckus on the hostel premises.

A group of hostellers met the vice-chancellor and informed her about the on-going practice of installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol on RNT Hostel.

They informed her that this year, warden had denied giving them permission to install the idol.

Jain permitted hostellers to install idol.

Jha said that feuds take place during Ganeshotsav celebration among students. “I wish no fights take place among students this time,” he added.