Indore: 3 Arrested For Snatching 4 Mobile Phones In One Day  

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested by Malharganj police for snatching mobile phones, and four stolen mobile phones and a stolen bike were recovered from them.

According to police, a person was robbed of his mobile phone by a biker near Ramchandra Nagar Square on Friday. The police team started an investigation and managed to arrest a person.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had snatched three other mobile phones in Palasia, Tukoganj and Vijay Nagar areas on the same day with the help of two of his accomplices.

Police arrested his two accomplices and recovered four stolen mobile phones from them. The accused informed the police that they had stolen a bike from the city and had used it to snatch the mobile phones.

Two country-made pistols were also recovered from the accused. They used to commit crimes as they needed money to fulfil their need for intoxicants.

The accused have been identified as Shobhit, Manish and Anurag, all residents of the Lasudia area of the city. They were earlier booked for robbery and theft in the city. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of crime branch and Azad Nagar police arrested two persons while they were allegedly trying to deliver MD drugs to a person in the city, police said on Sunday. Drugs worth Rs 4 lakh were recovered from them and they are being questioned for their source of the drugs.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two persons were roaming in the Azad Nagar area to supply MD drugs. The crime branch accompanied by the Azad Nagar police station team reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest two persons named Jafar Khan and Mohammad Aman from Azad Nagar.

About 38 grams of MD drugs were recovered from them. The value of the drugs is about Rs 4 lakh in the international market. The accused have been booked under the relevant section of the NDPS act. They did not reveal the name of the person from whom they had taken the drugs.

