Indore: 25% Kids And 19% Pregnant Women Traced For Second Dose In 2 Days Under Mission Indradhanush 5.0 Phase-II

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Health Department officials have managed to trace 25.13 per cent of the targeted children and 19 per cent of the targeted pregnant women in two days under the second phase of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 programme.

The Health Department team reached 2,253 children and over 436 pregnant women for immunisation on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, they are targeting the people they had reached in the first phase to complete their vaccination dose.

“In the previous phase, we targeted the migrant workers who are concentrated in areas where there are a lot of construction activities like Bypass, Super Corridor and also in industrial areas. We are targeting them again to get their 100 per cent vaccination done,” he said.

Dr Gupta said that they have conducted as many as 626 sessions in two days in industrial areas.

“Our team is conducting a door-to-door campaign to identify eligible children and pregnant women. We believe that we will achieve the target by the end of the campaign,” he added.

The Health Department is targeting 8,966 children and 1,966 pregnant women who were deprived of vaccination.

Against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India, intensified its immunisation programme under IMI 5.0 to achieve full immunisation coverage for all children and pregnant women at a rapid pace. The third round of IMI will be conducted in October.

