Indore: Special Gift Given To Divyang Couple In Jansunvai | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every Tuesday, this Tuesday also a Jansunvai was held at the Collector's office, wherein collector Ilayaraja T gave a wedding gift to a newly married disabled couple. Including the couple, a total of 18 disabled people were approved scooties by the collector. He also listened to the problems of other needy people who came there and provided them with financial help as per their needs.

When the collector reached the Jansunvai today he came to know that a newly married disabled couple was also present there. He was informed that the couple - Ajay Sunhare and Pooja – had tied the knot just three months back and Ajay is finding it difficult to commute to his workplace which is 3-4 kilometres from Banganga where they live. He also came to know that that couple is not in a position to buy any vehicle thus the collector approved a scooty for them. Similarly, scooties were also approved for many other people. Some people also received financial assistance.

Kedar Patel, a disabled who had earlier received housing assistance under the Prime Minister's Housing Assistance said that as his income is very low it is difficult for him to pay house instalments. The collector instructed the Red Cross to deposit an amount of Rs 2 lakh in the loan account to reduce the instalment amount.