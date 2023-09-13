Indore: Company Owner Booked For Molesting Employee

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A company owner was booked for allegedly molesting a female employee in the Lasudia area, police said on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and started a search for the accused.

According to the police, in her complaint, the girl said that she was employed in a company owned by Sanjay Sharma in the Lasudia area. She alleged that the accused used to touch her with bad intentions. He had taken her to Bhopal on the pretext of officer work where they stayed in a resort there. The accused molested the girl there.

After being harassed by the accused, the girl fled from there and she reached the city but the accused again contacted her. He requested her not to leave the job. However, she refused to work with him anymore. She informed the police that when she reached Sharma’s office for her pending salary, he refused to give and misbehaved with her and threatened her with dire consequences.

