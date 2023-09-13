Indore: Youth’s Body Found In Bushes On Indore-Khandwa Road

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was found murdered near a small gorge on Indore Khandwa Road under Simrol police station jurisdiction, police said on Tuesday. A piece of cloth was also found tied to his neck so the police believed that was strangled to death by unidentified persons somewhere else and his body was later dumped here in order to hide evidence.

DSP (rural) Umakant Choudhary said that an unidentified person who saw the body of a youth aged between 25 and 30 years near Chhota Shani Temple at Choral Ghat on Monday informed the police about it. The police found some external injury marks on the body.

After investigating the spot, police believed that he was beaten up and later strangled to death by the killer/killers somewhere else and later his body was dumped in the jungles. The accused probably wanted to dump the body in the small gorge but it got stuck in the bushes.

The photos of the body have been circulated to nearby police stations and other places to identify the deceased. After receiving the short autopsy report, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused under Section 302 of the IPC by the police and the investigations are on to identify the accused as well.

The deceased was wearing a lower and T-shirt and MPS is tattooed on his left hand. The police are also taking the help of social media to identify him. The identification of the accused can be established only after the identification of the deceased. The missing persons report from other police stations is also being gathered by the police.