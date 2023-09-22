Indore: 244 Seats Out Of 250 Filled In MGM Medical College

MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 244 UG seats of MGM Medical College got filled after the mop-up round that concluded on Thursday. The mop-up round of state quota counselling of NEET-UG 2023 started on August 29 and the choice filling was done between September 9 and September 12. The seat allotment was done on September 15 after which 244 seats of the total 250 MBBS seats got filled.

“After the allotment of seats, the students started reporting to the college from September 16. All 244 students have reported by Thursday,” the college authorities said. The officials added that the college has an intake capacity of 250 MBBS seats out of which 244 seats have been filled. Out of the six remaining seats, five seats are for All India Quota while one is of the government nominee quota.

“We are scrutinising the documents minutely and the process for admission is undergoing,” the college authorities said.

Mop round of PG counselling

With the qualifying percentile for PG courses reduced to 'zero' across all categories by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Directorate of Medical Education Department has ordered to hold the MOP round of PG counselling. The new schedule for the MOP round will be announced soon.

