Indore: Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for molesting a 15-year-old girl in the Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday. She was on her way home from the coaching institute when the accused tried to molest her on the pretext of dropping the girl home.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused named Mohit, a resident of the same area on the complaint of the girl under various sections including the POCSO Act. The girl informed the police that she was going home from her coaching institute when the accused stopped her and told that her brother had told him to drop her home. When the girl told him to talk to her brother, the accused did not make a phone call to her brother and held her hand with bad intentions. When the girl objected to the same, the accused allegedly kicked her in her abdomen and tried to flee from the spot but the people caught him. Police said that further action is being taken against the accused.

Another incident was reported in the same area. A married woman has lodged a complaint against a person named Raj. She informed the police that Raj caught her hand with bad intentions when she tried to save her husband from his attack. The woman said that he also threatened the couple with dire consequences. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)